IPL 2026: Who are CSK’s options to replace injured Khaleel Ahmed?



RS Ambrish (Tamil Nadu)

CSK are well aware of the 18-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder RS Ambrish’s exploits. The 18-year-old impressed several people during India’s successful 2026 Under-19 campaign, where they beat England in the final. The young pacer was India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, scalping 11 wickets, at an average of 20.63.



Not just that, the youngster is also known to be more than handy with the bat, with 73 runs in the same competition, averaging nearly 19.00 with the bat. Given an opportunity, he can bowl the hard lengths.