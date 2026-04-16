IPL 2026: Who are CSK’s options to replace injured Khaleel Ahmed?

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings’ issues with injury aren't ending anytime soon, as the five-time IPL champions were hit with a big blow on Thursday. The franchise lost their key pacer and opening bowler, Khaleel Ahmed, to a quadricep injury which now forces them to look within for replacement options.
However, the franchise have done well in the replacement window over the last year and half, signing coveted talents like Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and even the explosive wicketkeeper batter, Urvil Patel. With Khaleel out, who are some of the top candidates for the franchise?
CSK are well aware of the 18-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder RS Ambrish’s exploits. The 18-year-old impressed several people during India’s successful 2026 Under-19 campaign, where they beat England in the final. The young pacer was India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, scalping 11 wickets, at an average of 20.63.
Not just that, the youngster is also known to be more than handy with the bat, with 73 runs in the same competition, averaging nearly 19.00 with the bat. Given an opportunity, he can bowl the hard lengths.
Unlike Ambrish, Macneil Noronha isn’t a bowling option but rather a handy middle-order batting option for the franchise. While they are certainly sorted on the batting front, adding someone who has been part of the Super Kings setup in the past can certainly solve their issues for the future.
The 24-year-old is an explosive middle-order batter, with a strike rate of 161.11 in T20s, and also has the ability to turn his arm with handy off-spins.
Manisankar Murasingh could walk right into CSK’s setup, given his ability with the new ball. Another typical new-ball bowler, Murasingh has 65 T20 wickets, averaging 31.21, with an economy of 7.43. The all-rounder can also hit the long ball, with a strike rate of 142.73 with the bat in T20s, including a high score of 69.
There were huge cries as to why CSK didn’t sign Akash Madhwal in the first place for the injured Nathan Ellis. But now that the opportunity has sprung up for the second time, will they sign the Uttarakhand pacer?
The 32-year-old brings a lot on the table for the five-time IPL champions: pace, death-over bowling and ability to handle pressure. While his form might have dipped over the last season, he can still add some value.
The 28-year-old Chetan Sakariya emerges as an interesting option. While he isn’t in the best form, the left-arm pacer can bowl both with the new ball and at the death. Having played for as many as three franchises, IPL experience isn’t a problem.
In terms of numbers, Sakariya definitely has a pretty good record, with 77 wickets, averaging 21.18 in T20s.