IPL 2026: When Sunrisers’ debutants destroyed rampant Royals

In the match in Hyderabad, the hosts got off to the worst start possible, losing their star opener, Abhishek Sharma, off the very first ball. Travis Head (18) and Ishan Kishan (91) stitched up a brief partnership, but RR skipper Riyan Parag snapped it with the wicket of Head.

But that did not put brakes on Kishan, who set off a storm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The left-hander took Tushar Deshpande head-on, with five boundaries, including a six. However, he could not complete his century, getting out for a 44-ball 91, with eight fours and six sixes.