IPL 2026: Varun Chakravarthy fastest Indian spinner to hits 200 wicket mark

Varun has achieved this milestone in just 155 innings. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav (160 innings) was the top scorer among Indian spinners. Among fast bowlers, only Arshdeep Singh (151 innings) is ahead of him. Varun has left behind experienced players like Mohammed Shami (165) and Jaydev Unadkat (162).

He bowled brilliantly, conceding just 14 runs and taking 3 key wickets (Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal) to help Kolkata register their first win.