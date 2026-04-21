IPL 2026: Varun Chakravarthy fastest Indian spinner to hits 200 wicket mark

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakravarthy reached a huge milestone in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 19.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Varun Chakravarthy took his 200th wicket in T20 cricket by dismissing youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi in his first over, making him the fastest Indian spinner to take 200 wickets in T20 history.
Varun has achieved this milestone in just 155 innings. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav (160 innings) was the top scorer among Indian spinners. Among fast bowlers, only Arshdeep Singh (151 innings) is ahead of him. Varun has left behind experienced players like Mohammed Shami (165) and Jaydev Unadkat (162).
He bowled brilliantly, conceding just 14 runs and taking 3 key wickets (Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal) to help Kolkata register their first win.
About Varun Chakravarthy
Varun switched from architecture to the sport and made a name with his “mystery spin”. Re-acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12 crore this season, he remains the team’s lead spinner and a crucial wicket-taking option in the middle overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
KKR (161/6) defeated RR (155/9) by four wickets in their match on Sunday. The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine led to the victory of KKR.