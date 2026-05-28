IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi narrowly misses IPL’s fastest century

MULLANPUR: Rajasthan Royals' star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Wednesday narrowly missed registering the fastest century in the Indian Premier League history during his team’s Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here, but broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in an edition.
The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, playing in his second season of the world’s most lucrative T20 league, was just one hit away from reaching triple figures when reached 97 off 28 balls.
But he missed achieving the feat of fastest IPL century by just one ball as he, in the next ball, played an upper-cut off a short ball from Praful Hinge which flew to R Smaran at deep third man. Sooryavanshi walked off for 97 off 29 balls after hammering 12 sixes and five boundaries.
West Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Chris Gayle holds the record of the fastest century in IPL, off 30 balls, during his knock of 175 off 66 balls with 17 sixes and 13 fours for RCB against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.
Coming into this clash, Sooryavanshi was six sixes behind Gayle, who had recorded 59 sixes in the 2012 edition. Sooryavanshi's dozen hits over the ropes took him past Gayle's record as the youngster accumulated 65 maximums in IPL 2026.
His 65 sixes was also well clear of the season's second-best, Abhishek Sharma's 43 maximums.
Sooryavanshi had recorded the second fastest century of the IPL, off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls (11 sixes, 7 fours) in IPL 2025 for RR against Gujarat Titans.
The left-handed opening batter also holds the record for the third fastest IPL ton, off 36 balls, hitting 12 sixes and five fours for his 37-ball 103 against SRH earlier this season.
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar praised Sooryavanshi's bat swing and termed his innings as “spectacular”.
“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does,” Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.
“That innings was nothing short of spectacular!,” he added.
Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop termed Sooryavanshi’s quality of strokes as rare.
“Very special again from Vaibav Sooryavanshi. 97(29) in his first ever IPL playoff match. It’s also the rare quality of his strokes,” Bishop said.
Former India player Mohammad Kaif wrote on 'X', “We are seeing a miracle, we are seeing a future star, we are seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the wonder boy.”
“Jaw dropping sixes, breaks universal boss Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in his first full IPL season. And he's just 15. The opposition players, owners and the entire cricket world applauds. Cricket has so much to look forward to,” he added.
England batting great Kevin Pietersen was also in awe of Sooryavanshi's exploits. “Sooryavanshi is an absolute joke! My goodness. That six over cover…” he wrote.
India great Yuvraj Singh celebrated Sooryavanshi’s feat of breaking Gayle’s record of most sixes.
“Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch. #unreal,” he wrote.
Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya wrote, "This is some hitting from Vaibhav."
"Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through," he added.