IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi narrowly misses IPL’s fastest century

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, playing in his second season of the world’s most lucrative T20 league, was just one hit away from reaching triple figures when reached 97 off 28 balls.

But he missed achieving the feat of fastest IPL century by just one ball as he, in the next ball, played an upper-cut off a short ball from Praful Hinge which flew to R Smaran at deep third man. Sooryavanshi walked off for 97 off 29 balls after hammering 12 sixes and five boundaries.

West Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Chris Gayle holds the record of the fastest century in IPL, off 30 balls, during his knock of 175 off 66 balls with 17 sixes and 13 fours for RCB against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013.