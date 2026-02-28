IPL 2026 to begin on March 28

A BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) official had previously stated that possible conflicts with election and counting dates were the reason for the postponement of the tournament. Venue changes may be necessary due to security concerns, necessitating intricate modifications. The board is seeking clarification from the authorities and may decide to release the timetable in two stages if necessary. There is a likelihood that the board may initially release a partial schedule, followed by the complete fixtures once the election programme is announced.