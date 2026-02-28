IPL 2026 to begin on March 28

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League 2026 is expected to start on March 28 and conclude on May 31. The start date of the event has been pushed back by two days from its original March 26 start date.
Even though the change is small, it will offer the franchises and other stakeholders a little more time to prepare for the upcoming season. Reports claim that because the dates for the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu have not yet been decided, the announcement of the schedule for the forthcoming season has been postponed.
A BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) official had previously stated that possible conflicts with election and counting dates were the reason for the postponement of the tournament. Venue changes may be necessary due to security concerns, necessitating intricate modifications. The board is seeking clarification from the authorities and may decide to release the timetable in two stages if necessary. There is a likelihood that the board may initially release a partial schedule, followed by the complete fixtures once the election programme is announced.