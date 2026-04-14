IPL 2026 | The Chennai connection behind Praful Hinge's historic SRH debut

Since his Under-23 days, the youngster has been training here in the city, under the watchful eyes of the troika of M Senthilnathan, Glenn McGrath and Varun Aaron at the fabled MRF Pace Academy.

Having been discovered at Vidarbha’s Under-16 setup, it was former Indian pacer Prashant Vaidya who pushed Praful to join the academy.

"I am not a pushy father. Once Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) took note of my son, I trusted them,” Praful’s father, Prakash Hinge told PTI.

"Prashant Vaidya sir, a former India bowler, who was with VCA suggested that Praful should go and train at MRF Pace Academy under expert technical coaches," Prakash recalled.

"No matter how much I thank MRF Pace foundation, Senthil sir, Varun sir, it would not be enough. If he has reached this stage to play IPL, it is to their credit. Also, Glenn McGrath gave Praful a lot of confidence, and he went to Brisbane to train with High Performance coaches," the proud father said.