IPL 2026: Super Priyansh puts up a show as Punjab Kings slay Lucknow Super Giants

The 24-year-old Delhi man, whose knock came off just 37 balls, joined hands with Cooper Connolly, the most talked about next-gen batting star in Australia, who also oozed class in his 45-ball-87 as Punjab Kings posted an insurmountable 254 for 7 in 20 overs.

The duo added an astounding 182 runs off just 80 balls with 16 sixes (9 from Priyansh and 7 from Connolly) and 12 fours shared between them.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants despite a reasonably good Powerplay that fetched 61 runs were never in contention as they finished on 200 for five in 20 overs.

The likes of skipper Rishabh Pant (43 off 23 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (40 off 28 balls) tried but their intent and execution paled in comparison to the six-hitting exhibition of Priyansh and Connolly.