IPL 2026: Summer is back, and so is the familiar spin stranglehold at Chepauk

8 overs, 47 runs, four wickets, 5.85 economy rate.

"To be able to get some deviation off the surface is very important. I think that is what he's (Noor) been working on. Everybody accepts there are going to be days when the wickets are going to be very flat," CSK's assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram said in the post-match press conference.

"But still looking to be aggressive, putting revs on the ball, and getting the ball to spin will definitely help him a lot, and that's where you can induce mistakes. Because once you start to get defensive, then the batters are going to get on top of you," he said.

Over the last two years, the ‘Anbuden’ might have been a flat road for the spinners, but now they are BACK, and so was CSK’s momentum in IPL 2026.

Teams better come prepared for more spin strangleholds at the ’Pauk.