IPL 2026: Struggling former champions MI, CSK seek consistency in IPL clash

Rohit (hamstring) and Dhoni (calf strain) are on the comeback trail, but it remains to be seen whether either will take the field at Wankhede Stadium for what has historically been an iconic IPL clash.

Rohit missed training during the optional session on Tuesday, while Dhoni, yet to feature in this IPL, went through his drills, hinting at a possible comeback as an Impact Substitute.

However, the subplot goes beyond the two Indian stalwarts, with both teams -- who share 10 IPL titles between them -- still battling multiple issues on several fronts.