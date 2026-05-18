IPL 2026 | Starc’s four-for, Rahul-Porel stand keep Delhi alive in playoff race

Starc’s superb 4/40 sparked a dramatic collapse after Rajasthan had stormed to 160 for two in 14 overs, with the visitors eventually managing only 33 runs while losing six wickets to finish at 193 for eight.

Delhi then made the chase look comfortable for large parts as KL Rahul (56 off 42) and Abishek Porel (51 off 31) laid the perfect platform with a 105-run opening stand in just 10.1 overs.

While Porel attacked from the outset with seven fours and a six, Rahul paced his innings smartly before falling to Dasun Shanaka.

Sahil Parakh chipped in with a quick 9 before skipper Axar Patel provided the finishing flourish with an unbeaten 34 off 18 balls, striking two fours and two sixes.

Despite Jofra Archer removing Tristan Stubbs and Brijesh Sharma getting rid of David Miller in the latter stages, Ashutosh Sharma’s unbeaten 18 off just five balls sealed the chase in 19.2 overs.

The victory lifted Delhi from eighth to seventh in the points table with 12 points, keeping them in contention ahead of their final league

match against Kolkata Knight Riders next Sunday, when they will know exactly what is required to secure a play-offs berth, provided a couple of other results go their way as well.