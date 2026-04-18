IPL 2026: CSK pacers Overton, Kamboj negate Abhishek's start to restrict SRH to 194 for 9

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad decided to bowl first and once Abhishek Sharma (59 off 22 balls) blazed his way to another 15-ball half-century, one might have thought that the decision had backfired.

However, the normally profligate left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary (2/21 in 2 overs) dismissed Travis Head (23 off 20 balls) and skipper Ishan Kishan (0) off the last two deliveries of the Powerplay.

Suddenly 75 for no loss in 5.4 overs became 75 for 2 at the end of six overs. That was the opening that CSK needed and the post Powerplay overs became an ordeal for the batters from 'Orange Army' save Heinrich Klaasen (59 off 39 balls), who helped himself to another half-century which eventually took the score closer to 200.