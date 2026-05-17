IPL 2026: SRH, CSK look to bolster playoffs qualification quest

Placed third in the points table with 14 points in 12 matches, SRH (NRR 0.331) need to win both their remaining two group stage games to avoid late hiccups in the journey towards the knockouts.

Even if they lose one of these two matches, SRH could still finish in the final four but the 2016 winners will need both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals falter in at least one of their remaining two games.

However, SRH’s wobbly run does present the Pat Cummins-led side to put together a unified show especially at the business end of the tournament where they seem to have stuttered, losing two of their last three fixtures.