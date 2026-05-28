IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi, Archer power Rajasthan Royals to Qualifier 2

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi smashed as many as 12 sixes in his breathtaking knock and missed the IPL's fastest hundred by just a few yards.

Rajasthan Royals slipped to 243 for eight after an ordinary last five overs but the runs proved more than enough for them against a power packed Sunrisers who exited the tournament after getting all out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

Archer removed the destructive trio of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in the powerplay to effectively seal the game for his team.