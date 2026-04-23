IPL 2026: Samson's unbeaten century propels Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 vs Mumbai Indians

The CSK opener and keeper-batter stayed till the end and held the innings together with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end.

Samson hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 54-ball knock. It was his second century for his new franchise CSK.

For MI, AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar bagged two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah was tidy with 1/31.