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IPL 2026: Samson's unbeaten century propels Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 vs Mumbai Indians

The CSK opener and keeper-batter stayed till the end and held the innings together with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, MaharashtraPTI
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MUMBAI: India's recent T20 World Cup-winning hero Sanju Samson smashed his fifth IPL century, as his 101 not out powered Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash between the two five-time champions, here on Thursday.

The CSK opener and keeper-batter stayed till the end and held the innings together with wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end.

Samson hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 54-ball knock. It was his second century for his new franchise CSK.

For MI, AM Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar bagged two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah was tidy with 1/31.

Brief Scores

Chennai Super Kings: 207/6; 20 overs (Sanju Samson 101 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 22, Dewald Brevis 21; Ashwani Kumar 2/37, AM Ghazanfar 2/25, Jasprit Bumrah 1/31) vs Mumbai Indians.

Sanju Samson
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026

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