IPL 2026: Salt makes fifty but DC bowlers restrict RCB to 175/8

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers' start was anything but smooth as the Capitals bowlers stuck to a good line in the first four overs on a slightly slow Chinnaswamy pitch.

Virat Kohli (19), who added 52 runs for the first wicket with Salt whose fifty came off 38 balls, played a couple of delectable shots off pacer Mukesh Kumar and his partner from England too unfurled a cracking four off Auqib Nabi.

But even then the run-rate remained a tad above eight in that phase. However, DC skipper Axar Patel's decision to give a third over to Nabi shifted the momentum in favour of RCB.