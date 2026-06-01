IPL 2026 review: RCB sustains winning culture, MI and LSG face uncertain future

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The franchise, starved of an IPL title for 18 years, seems to have made winning a habit after their pathbreaking triumph last season. The think tank led by Andy Flower and Mo Bobat have put together a champion squad that is delivering handsomely on the field.

RCB would wish there is no mega auction in the foreseeable future with majority of the players in the squad taking their game to the next level season after season.

Their mindset this season was not defend their title, it was to aggressively chase for another trophy. They certainly walked the talk on that front.

Superstar Virat Kohli keeps reinventing his game even at this stage of his career to compete with "the super young", Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned back the clock with a stellar presentation of "wobbly seam" according to none other than Sachin Tendulkar.

He got good support from Josh Hazlewood in the second half of the tournament, Krunal Pandya surprised with his variations on way to a fifth IPL title while pacer Rasikh Dar too came of age this season.

Devdutt Padikkal made clear changes to his conventional game to meet the demands of modern T20 while captain Rajat Patidar forced national selectors to take notice with his match winning performances.

Venkatesh Iyer was brought in as the impact player late in the tournament and he too delivered. RCB seemed like the most complete side of the competition and they surely played like one.