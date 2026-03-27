IPL 2026: RCB look to regroup, CSK, KKR, MI hunt lost glory, RoKo look to mesmerise

Title holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the tournament opener, would have liked to enter the league's 19th edition with a lot more swag and pomp.

But an austere atmosphere surrounds the match, as the memory of 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede outside the stadium during the team's title celebration dominates the lead-up to the match.