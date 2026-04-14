IPL 2026: RCB eye another batting firework against struggling LSG

The Royal Challengers are currently third on the table with six points and four other teams are chasing the reigning champions with four points each.

The Bengaluru outfit is two points adrift of leaders Rajasthan Royals and a point behind Punjab Kings.

But in reality, no team in this edition of the IPL has driven fear into the hearts of bowlers more than RCB.

Rajasthan's aura has been built around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's flashing blade while Punjab has been more solid than flamboyant, building their legacy around calculated chases.