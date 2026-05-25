IPL 2026: Rahul blitz, Kuldeep magic sink Kolkata in final league game; DC finish sixth ahead of KKR

Rahul was at his explosive best, smashing five fours and four sixes in a 30-ball 60, his sixth fifty of the season, as Delhi Capitals posted a formidable 203/5 after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl.

In reply, comeback left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep tormented his former franchise with a decisive spell, first removing Cameron Green (2) cheaply before striking twice in two balls to dismiss Rahane (63) and Rinku Singh (0) off successive deliveries.

He nearly claimed a hat-trick as well when KKR wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya edged the very next delivery, only for Abhishek Porel to spill the chance behind the stumps.