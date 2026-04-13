IPL 2026: Pretorius, Deshpande come in as RR elect to bowl first against SRH

Inaugural champions RR arrive on the back of winning all four of their games, while SRH, the IPL 2016 winners, return to their home ground after losing to Punjab Kings by six wickets in New Chandigarh.

Deshpande replaces Brijesh Sharma, while Pretorius comes in as Shimron Hetmyer is rested. “A new wicket for us, first time it’s been used this season as well. So hopefully there’s a little bit of stickiness at the start. We’ve chased down a lot of totals here. We fell short in 2024, so hopefully not the case this time.

“It’s been a journey. I was under (Sanju Samson) Bhaiya for the longest time, and then Sanga did really well in improving me with all the decisions and involved me in all the tactical and strategic meetings. Now I think I’ve taken the onus up. Had to make a lot of tough calls, but happy to be here,” said RR captain Riyan Parag.

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan said fast bowlers Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge replaced experienced pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel. “I think I’ve been doing this for a long time. I was a leader in Under-19 India, I’ve been doing it for my state team, and I think it makes you more aware of the situation, more focused on the game.

“You look to do more for your team because it’s never about individual performance, it’s always about teamwork. So we have done it, and I think we’re doing it in a very good manner. I think obviously it makes a difference when you’re the captain of the team and you’ve been doing well.

“It shows a lot of maturity, that a player has a certain amount of growth in him now. So it did help me a bit in the last few years when I’ve been a leader of my side and done well for the team. It made me come back to the Indian side. So what else can you ask for?” he said.