IPL 2026: Onus on Gujarat Titans’ bowlers to stop RR wonder kid Sooryavanshi in Qualifier 2

In the previous outing between the two teams, Mohammed Siraj did get the better of Sooryavanshi with the short ball after being disdainfully slapped for a six.

Kagiso Rabada too was at the receiving end of Sooryavanshi's sizzling shot-making.

Both Siraj and Rabada have provided the early breakthroughs through this tournament for GT, but the 15-year-old has raised the bar with an awe- inducing 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It is expected to be another belter of a surface here and Sooryavanshi would be looking to smash every ball out of the park, caring little for the bowler's stature like he punished Pat Cummins.

The batting sensation has been dismissed off a short ball multiple times and probably that is one area the GT bowlers would like to target judiciously.