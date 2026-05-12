IPL 2026: Miller, Axar keep DC alive in IPL with record chase; PBKS lose four in a row

Aggressive knocks from Miller (51 off 28) and skipper Axar Patel (56 off 30) allowed Delhi Capitals to gun down 211 in 19 overs for the highest chase at the HPCA Stadium.

Priyansh Arya hit half a dozen sixes in his whirlwind 33-ball 56 before Delhi Capitals pacers tweaked their lengths to limit Punjab Kings to 210 for five.

Having remained unbeaten in the first half of the tournament, Punjab Kings have now lost four in a row and need at least two wins from their remaining three games to make the play offs.

Barring Arshdeep Singh, the bowlers let the team down with their wayward display.

However, the home team's bowlers did the job in the powerplay. Punjaj Kings struck thrice for the first time in the powerplay, leaving Delhi Capitals reeling at 47 for three in the first six overs.