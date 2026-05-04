Sports

IPL 2026: MI opt to bowl against LSG; Rohit Sharma back

Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell while Rohit Sharma is back as an impact player. Corbin Bosch has come in place of Trent Boult.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super GiantsPTI
Updated on

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Monday.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell while Rohit Sharma is back as an impact player. Corbin Bosch has come in place of Trent Boult.

For LSG, Josh Inglis comes in. Akshat Raghuwanshi has replaced Mukul Choudhary.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026

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