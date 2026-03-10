IPL 2026: Matthew Hayden joins Gujarat Titans as batting coach

A two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner and one of the most formidable openers of his generation, Hayden brings extensive international experience and a deep understanding of modern T20 batting to the Titans’ coaching setup. His addition strengthens the team’s support staff as the 2022 champions prepare for the new season. Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said the former Australian star’s appointment comes at an important moment for the franchise.

"Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. As a franchise committed to excellence and long-term success, we are constantly focused on strengthening our cricketing ecosystem. His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead,” Solanki said. Hayden, meanwhile, expressed his excitement about taking on the role and outlined the standard he hopes to instil within the side’s batting unit.