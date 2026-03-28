IPL 2026: Malinga to replace Cummins as Aakash Chopra picks SRH playing XI against RCB

Aakash also urged the SRH management to slot Nitish Kumar Reddy not below number 5. "The second big question they have is what should be done with Nitish Kumar Reddy. They haven't understood thus far at which number he should be made to bat. I feel they should make him bat at No. 5, but he is sometimes moved to No. 6 and brought in at No. 4 sometimes. They could never find a place for him," he said in a video on X.

Chopra has kept the top four batters unchanged, with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set to open and Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen slotted at number three and four. He has gone with Liam Livingston at number 6 to provide a better finish, along with Sahil Arora, who is in great form at number 7.