IPL 2026: Malinga, Nitish, Shivang star in SRH's hard-earned win over CSK

Chasing a victory target of 195, CSK finished at 184 for 8 largely due to Malinga (3/29 in 4 overs) and Shivang's (1/18 in 3 overs) superb execution in the post Powerplay overs.

CSK needed only 84 runs in the last 10 overs, perfectly gettable in this day and age of T20s but Malinga's blend of yorkers, hard lengths and short balls really kept them quite while Shivang also got appreciable turn and bounce to make life difficult for the Yellow Brigade.

The defeat kept CSK in seventh place while SRH moved to fourth place in the 10-team table. CSK have not chased a 190-plus target in the last eight years now.

CSK needed 18 off the last over bowled by Praful Hinge, who had gone for 50 plus in his first three overs, and the Vidarbha pacer kept his cool giving away only seven runs while snuffing out the dangerous Jamie Overton.

Sanju Samson started with a first ball six but Nitish Reddy, having added a few yards of pace, hit the hard length to get rid of him quickly.

Ayush Mhatre (30 off 13 balls) started from where he left with a flurry of fours and a six but a hamstring injury did affect his concentration.

It took a brilliant catch from Heinrich Klaasen to send him back and an out of sorts Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 off 12 balls) got a heavy ball from Malinga to glove it to Salil Arora behind stumps.