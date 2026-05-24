IPL 2026: KKR opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
KKR are unchanged while DC made two changes to their playing XI from their last match, bringing in Auqib Nabi with Kuldeep Yadav as impact substitute.
Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Tejasvi Dahiya, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi.
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (capt), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.