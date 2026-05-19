IPL 2026 | Kishan, Cummins shine to take SRH into play-offs with five-wicket win over CSK

Chasing 181 was never going to be easy on a slowish Chepauk track. But Kishan, who hammered seven fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock, and an equally enterprising Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 26 balls) added 75 runs for the third wicket, powering Hyderabad to 181 for five in 19 overs.

SRH now have 16 points with a game in hand -- good enough to carry them to the playoffs and the night’s result meant that Gujarat Titans (16 points) also marched into the knockouts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) have already sealed their place in the playoffs, leaving other contenders to fight it out for the lone remaining place.

The Super Kings, who have 12 points from 13 matches, also are not yet completely out of the race to the knockouts.

Cutting back to the match, the Sunrisers did not have a particularly bright beginning to the chase, losing Travis Head early.

Abhishek Sharma too struggled for his timing, crawling to a 21-ball 26 as SRH could not find momentum in the Power Play, which they ended on 45 for one.