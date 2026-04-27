IPL 2026: Jamieson, Parakh, Chameera come in for DC as unchanged, RCB elect to bowl first

DC skipper Axar Patel said Chameera, Jamieson, who previously played for RCB and Punjab Kings in the IPL, and Parakh, the teenage Maharashtra batter, come into the playing eleven in place of Pathum Nissanka, Mukesh Kumar, and Auqib Nabi Dar. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who had an unfortunate head injury while taking a catch against the Punjab Kings and was later discharged after being taken to the hospital, is not available for the game after not being spotted during the pre-game practice session.

“I would have fielded if I won the toss. The ground dimensions are small, the pitch also gets better, so we would have chased as well. In the IPL, you score 264 and lose, but it is a long tournament. We had a good game with bat and ball; if we had held our chances, then the result would be different. “You need to keep continuing to do the work, even our best fielders drop catches, so luck is not on our side, but we cannot sit around thinking about it. We have to strike in the powerplay, though Mukesh has done well, he needs a break, and we are bringing in international bowlers,” he said.

Monday’s game will be played on pitch number five, where the Gujarat Titans made 210 earlier this season, and DC fell short by one run in a humdinger of a clash. In their pitch report, Danny Morrison and Eoin Morgan observed that with 63m square boundaries on either side, the pitch has a slightly drier look. They further reckoned it would be interesting to see if the ball spins and has some bite for the spinners.