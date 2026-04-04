IPL 2026: It's just about trying to manage conditions, maximize powerplay to its best, says Rickelton

“But it is almost ... we face some balls, we get the pace of the wicket, the gist of it, and you can try and maximize within the middle phase, especially when your matchups come on. You can do that without the fear of getting out. If you obviously can put some pressure on the bowlers and get away, that really takes the team to a great position.

“But I think when you know you have such formidable strikers behind you, it almost gives you that license and that freedom to really try to take your matchup down. If you make a mistake in that phase, you're doing it for the right reasons. You're trying to get a hit for the team and you've got a hell of a lot of good experience behind you as well.”

Rickelton signed off by saying he used the break well to meet his fellow South African players in the IPL bandwagon. “Just the usual stuff on tour. Preparing for the next game, trying to get the body right. Managed to catch up last night with Stubbo (Stubbs) and Dave (Miller) and have a bit of a dinner. So, it's just been the usual stuff on tour.”