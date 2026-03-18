IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence

Kishan, who has been in the SRH camp since the 2025 IPL, captained Jharkhand to winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in the recent domestic season and has strong credentials to lead the side in Cummins’ absence. He has never captained any team in the IPL, and it will be his first stint as a leader in the world's biggest cricket league.

Abhishek, meanwhile, joined SRH ahead of IPL 2019 and has been a mainstay with the side - forming an ultra-attacking opening partnership alongside Australia’s Travis Head. While the in-form Kishan hit three fifties in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup win, Abhishek finally found mojo to smash a half-century off just 18 balls in the final, which India won by 96 runs. He will look to continue the form in IPL 2026, where he will be the vice-captain of the side.