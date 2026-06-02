IPL 2026 | Inside RCB's stellar dynasty

Andy Flower (Head Coach):

The big brains of this RCB think-tank, Andy Flower played a vital role in transforming the franchise into a dynasty, purely on the back of using data, and picking the right players. Flower always had a good CV but for RCB, he was more than that, he was a no-nonsense cricketing brain, who strengthened the outfit by picking champion bowlers. His bold decisions even included elevating Rajat Patidar as a captain, a move that has now yielded it two titles.

Mo Bobat (Director of Cricket):

If Flower gets a fair bit of limelight, Mo Bobat deserves a lot more than he gets. Under Bobat, RCB has made evidence-based decisions, more than just relying on data. The inclusion of Freddie Wilde has made it much stronger, as they picked players for roles best-suited, vindicated with the likes of Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Devdutt Padikkal. Bobat is also the mastermind behind appointing Dinesh Karthik as the batting coach.