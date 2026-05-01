IPL 2026: Inconsistent CSK, struggling MI face off in battle for survival

The two most successful franchises in IPL history have endured a forgettable campaign so far, with neither side able to build sustained momentum.

While CSK have found conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium more familiar, their performances have lacked the clinical edge that has defined them over the years.

Their batting has been inconsistent, particularly in the middle overs, while the bowling unit, traditionally their strength at home, has struggled to close out games under pressure.

Mumbai Indians, too, have blown hot and cold this season. Despite flashes of brilliance from their top order, the five-time champions have been let down by a fragile middle order and an underwhelming bowling attack that has failed to defend totals or contain opposition batters at crucial junctures.