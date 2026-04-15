IPL 2026: Has the Chepauk pitch changed from its traditional nature?

Traditionally, Chepauk has been synonymous with slow, spin-friendly surfaces. Spinners dominated, pacers had to work harder, and totals between 170 and 180 were considered highly competitive. There were also several instances where even scores around 140 were successfully defended. Winning the toss and batting first was widely seen as the safest strategy.

However, questions have emerged over whether that identity has changed following renovation work carried out in mid-2025. The upgrades included a modern drainage system capable of resuming play within 30 minutes after heavy rain, along with new roofing and screens around the stadium. Since then, the nature of the pitch appears to have shifted.