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IPL 2026: GT beat PBKS by four wickets

Sent in to bat, PBKS were reduced to 47 for 5 in the ninth over but Suryansh Shedge (57) steadied the ship with a 79-run stand off 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis (40).
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar shakes hands with Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer following their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 3, 2026
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar shakes hands with Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer following their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 3, 2026AP
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AHMEDABAD: Opener Sai Sudharsan compiled a 41-ball 57 as Gujarat Titans defeated table-toppers Punjab Kings by four wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, PBKS were reduced to 47 for 5 in the ninth over but Suryansh Shedge (57) steadied the ship with a 79-run stand off 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis (40).

However, once they departed, Punjab couldn't get the momentum in the death overs, managing a modest 163 for nine.

In reply, Sudharsan set the platform with a 41-ball innings, while Jos Buttler (26) and Washington Sundar (40) also contributed as GT scored 167 for 6 in 19.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) took two wickets each for PBKS.

Brief Score:

PBKS: 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryansh Shedge 57; Jason Holder 4/24).

GT: 167 for 9 in 19.5 overs (Sai Sudharsan 57; Arshdeep Singh 2/24, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/31).

Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
IPL 2026

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