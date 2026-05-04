IPL 2026: GT beat PBKS by four wickets

Sent in to bat, PBKS were reduced to 47 for 5 in the ninth over but Suryansh Shedge (57) steadied the ship with a 79-run stand off 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis (40).

However, once they departed, Punjab couldn't get the momentum in the death overs, managing a modest 163 for nine.

In reply, Sudharsan set the platform with a 41-ball innings, while Jos Buttler (26) and Washington Sundar (40) also contributed as GT scored 167 for 6 in 19.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) took two wickets each for PBKS.