IPL 2026 | From setback to surge: Shahrukh Khan finds clarity in Hayden’s wisdom

It has been no different for Shahrukh Khan, who followed a big TNPL high with an astonishing low for Tamil Nadu, where the aggressive batter was dropped from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) squad after just four games. Across those clashes, the right-hander could only muster 3 (5), 6 (5), 7 (9) and 2 (5).

While that can shake anyone off their game, the 31-year-old looked at it as an opportunity to perform to the best of his abilities in the future. “Been in cricket long enough to know that all these ups and downs are part and parcel of the sport,” Shahrukh told DT Next.

“Everyone goes through them, and it is a similar case for me. The truth has been that it has been tough for Tamil Nadu and me in the last six months but the most important thing is to try and see what’s in front of you, and do it to the best of your abilities,” he further added.