IPL 2026 Final | Winner takes it all as RCB, GT clash for title

Under his captaincy, RCB has played an exciting brand of cricket—both as a batting unit and a bowling unit. Patidar hasn’t shied away from taking some bold calls, and the team has been quite impressive in terms of the balance. While some might have criticised Virat Kohli earlier in the decade for still playing an old brand of T20 cricket, he has certainly transformed himself to the needs of the modern-day, smashing 600 runs at a strike rate of 164.38, which is a +20 boost from last campaign.

Even the absence of Phil Salt, one of their best batters in the title-winning campaign, did not really hamper the side, as it found an able replacement in Venkatesh Iyer, with the left-hander scoring 44 and 19 in two games at the top of the order. Romario Shepherd’s dipping form didn’t really concern it so much, as the franchise brought in Jacob Duffy, who forms a great new-ball pair alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Not to forget Patidar, who swung the momentum of the Qualifier 1, with his 33-ball 93, laced with five fours and nine sixes.

Gujarat too has made a few tweaks to their winning formula, bringing in Sai Kishore to its setup, with the left-arm spinner an unused bowling option in its win against Rajasthan Royals. But a lot of emphasis still lies on the shoulders of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who are the second-best pair in the IPL history. Together, they have amassed 2944 runs, only behind AB de Villiers and Kohli as a pair, with 11 100-run stands and 11 50-run stands at the top of the order. A lot of eyes, though, will be on Gujarat’s bowling unit, which failed to take its opportunity in the Qualifier 1 clash against RCB, letting the defending champions get past 250run mark—the highest-ever total in IPL playoffs. Will that bowling unit find a new way to overcome the RCB batting juggernaut?