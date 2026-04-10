IPL 2026: Father gave up RAS preparation to make me a cricketer, reveals Mukul Choudhary

At the Eden Gardens, Choudhary struck an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, laced with seven sixes and two fours, and took LSG to a thrilling win after they had slumped to 128/7 and looked out of contention for a victory. Interestingly, Choudhary had pulled off an improbable chase for Rajasthan in similar fashion against Delhi in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"It was my father's dream to play cricket at a big level, we come from a very poor family and he wanted someone from the family to play cricket. Nowadays, there is a lot of money and fame in cricket. Cricket is his favourite sport, but our family condition did not allow him to play cricket professionally.

“He had already made up his mind, even before he was married, that when he has a son, he has to make him play cricket. When I was young, our family situation was not strong and it was not possible for him to get me enrolled in a cricket academy.