IPL 2026: DJ mocks CSK players with ‘Dosa, Idli, Chutney’ chant, comments at IPL game; Chennai team lodges complaint with BCCI

CHENNAI: A controversy over “Dosa, Idli, Chutney, Chutney” has broken out again, this time after the DJ played it during an Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru a week ago.
Media reports said the CSK managed has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), asking it to look into the matter.
The chant, widely regarded as a stereotype for South Indians, had earlier grabbed attention when a RCB’s Vidarbha player Jitesh Sharma used it to troll the Chennai team. The CSK fans paid back in same coin by chanting it when the wicketkeeper-batsman got out. At that point, the CSK management stepped in and brought it under control.
However, it seems the controversy has not died down completely. After the DJ at Chinnaswamy Stadium played the same chant at the CSK-RCB match on April 5, the Chennai team lodged a formal complaint, also stating that some comments were made against its players.
The war-of-words between the bitter rivals did not stop there, as their fans took it to social media to clash against each other.