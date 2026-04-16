IPL 2026: DJ mocks CSK players with ‘Dosa, Idli, Chutney’ chant, comments at IPL game; Chennai team lodges complaint with BCCI

Media reports said the CSK managed has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), asking it to look into the matter.

The chant, widely regarded as a stereotype for South Indians, had earlier grabbed attention when a RCB’s Vidarbha player Jitesh Sharma used it to troll the Chennai team. The CSK fans paid back in same coin by chanting it when the wicketkeeper-batsman got out. At that point, the CSK management stepped in and brought it under control.