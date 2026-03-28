IPL 2026: Dhoni to miss first two weeks of season due to calf strain

The 19th edition of the tournament is set to begin on Saturday, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the curtain-raiser at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

CSK are set to play their campaign opener on Monday against the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals. However, Dhoni, who has led the franchise to five titles, the joint-most in the league across all seasons, will miss the first few matches and sit out for the first two weeks.