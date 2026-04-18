IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 6 wickets after Miller's last over sixes

Delhi Capitals bowled with a lot of discipline to restrict RCB to 175 for 8. In reply, the visitors completed the chase of 176 with a ball to spare. KL Rahul (57), Tristan Stubbs (60 not out) made significant contributions for DC with the bat, but it was Miller's (22 not out in 10 balls) two maximums that sealed the match in his team's favour.

RCB seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled beautifully to end with figures of 3/26 in four overs.