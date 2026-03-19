IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals appoint former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as fielding coach

He will join an experienced support staff of Delhi Capitals, which includes Hemang Badani as head coach, former Indian pacer Munaf Patel (bowling coach) and former England player Ian Bell (assistant coach). Venugopal Rao is the team's director in IPL 2026.

Mooney, who holds Level 3, 2, and 1 coaching certificates from the England Cricket Board, took over from Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux, who both departed following the conclusion of 2025 season.