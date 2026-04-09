IPL 2026: ‘Control the emotion, we can still smile,’ skipper Axar tells teammates after DC’s heartbreaking loss

In a video shared by the franchise following the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, Axar sought to lift spirits in the dressing room after a result that slipped through their grasp in dramatic fashion.

“Start of the season, I told, you know, control the emotion and stay calm in any situation. All are, you know, sad, feeling sad. We can still smile, it's okay. It's a long tournament. I think if he didn't hit those sixes, I think we are not in the, you know, in the game. We'll go Chennai and start again. Keep smiling. Cheers,” Axar told his teammates.