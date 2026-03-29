IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings tickets to go on sale from March 30; check details

All tickets will be sold online from March 30.

According to the instructions issued, MA Chidambaram Stadium will be a plastic-free and tobacco-free zone. Cigarettes, beedi, gutka, pan masala and other tobacco products are prohibited inside the premises. Outside food and beverages, including delivery items, will not be allowed, and pets are not permitted.

Entry will be allowed only with valid e-tickets carrying barcode or QR code. Duplicate or invalid tickets will be rejected. Stadium gates will open at 5 pm on April 3, and no re-entry will be permitted.