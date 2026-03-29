IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings tickets to go on sale from March 30; check details

CHENNAI: Tickets for the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will go on sale from March 30 at 10.15 am.
The match will be held on April 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Tickets will be available online through the Chennai Super Kings website and the District app.
Ticket pricing details:
C, D, E Lower stands – Rs 2,000
C, D, E Upper stands – Rs 4,000
I, J, K Upper stands – Rs 3,500
I, J, K Lower stands – Rs 4,700
KMK Terrace – Rs 8,000
All tickets will be sold online from March 30.
According to the instructions issued, MA Chidambaram Stadium will be a plastic-free and tobacco-free zone. Cigarettes, beedi, gutka, pan masala and other tobacco products are prohibited inside the premises. Outside food and beverages, including delivery items, will not be allowed, and pets are not permitted.
Entry will be allowed only with valid e-tickets carrying barcode or QR code. Duplicate or invalid tickets will be rejected. Stadium gates will open at 5 pm on April 3, and no re-entry will be permitted.
Limited wheelchair-accessible seating will be available in the Lower Stand for persons with disabilities. Drinking water will be provided free of cost at all stands.
Fans have been advised to purchase tickets only through official platforms, as tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at their own risk.
With the season opener set to be held in Chennai, a large turnout is expected.