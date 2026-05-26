IPL 2026: Captain's knock by Patidar as RCB post 254 for 5 vs GT

Patidar saved his best for the big stage as he smashed five fours and as many as nine sixes which left the GT attack deflated. He was instrumental in taking 28 runs off an over bowled by military left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya.

Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya contributed 43 each.

Brief Scores: RCB 254 for 5 in 29 overs (Rajat Patidar 93 not out, Virat Kohli 43, Krunal Pandya 43, Jason Holder 2/39) vs GT.