IPL 2026 auction likely to be held in Abu Dhabi around December 15 or 16: Sources

NEW DELHI: The player auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is likely to be held in Abu Dhabi, with December 16 emerging as the most likely date for the proceedings to take place, sources told IANS.

Initially, December 14 was earmarked as the preferred date, which was the date franchises gave to the Governing Council (GC). But sources familiar with the matter told IANS on Monday that either December 15 or 16 has emerged as the date for the auction to happen. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won IPL 2025, which was also their maiden title victory in their time in the tournament since its inception in 2008.

The last two IPL auctions were staged overseas in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This time, the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi will host the 10 franchises as they look to plug gaps in their respective squads ahead of the next season.

Discussions had taken place about holding the auction in India, with Mumbai and Bengaluru being initially considered as host cities. But IANS understands Abu Dhabi’s convenience for overseas support staff -- particularly with the majority of them being in the broadcast or coaching work during the Ashes -- has reinforced the trend of staging IPL auctions abroad for the time being.

The deadline to finalise retentions for all ten IPL franchises is November 15, and sources said the likelihood of a high-profile trade between five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) could happen before the retention deadline or on the aforementioned date.

Long-time RR skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson could move his base to CSK, while the former may acquire the services of Ravindra Jadeja in the trade deal. RR had held talks with multiple franchises over Samson’s transfer, and after negotiations for a potential trade with Delhi Capitals (DC) ended abruptly, the franchise’s trade deal with CSK could move past the finish line, barring a last-minute twist.

It is yet to be confirmed if the Samson-Jadeja trade will be a simple swap or if another player from CSK could be on his way to RR. There was also chatter over Washington Sundar being traded to CSK from Gujarat Titans (GT), but nothing emerged due to the Ahmedabad-based franchise apparently giving the all-rounder an assurance of consistent game time in IPL 2026.