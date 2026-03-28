IPL 2026: Ashwin picks CSK's playing XI after MS Dhoni's injury

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026,” the franchise said in a statement.

Ashwin has gone with Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper, and he will also open the innings with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The former CSK player has put three attacking batters in the next three spots, which include Urvil Patel at No. 3, batter Dewald Brevis at number four, followed by India’s T20 World Cup 2026 all-rounder Shivam Dube at number five.