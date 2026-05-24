IPL 2026: Archer sparkles as RR beat MI by 30 runs to enter playoff

Suryakumar Yadav (60) was involved in two good partnerships — a 63 for the fourth wicket with Will Jacks (33) and a 48 with skipper Hardik Pandya (34, 16b) for the sixth wicket but MI failed to chase down the target of 206.

They were kept to 175 for nine, courtesy Archer’s wonderful spell (3/17 in 4 overs).

Earlier, Archer did his bit with the bat as well, cracking a 15-ball 32 to lift RR to a par 205 for eight.

Other than Archer, Yashasvi Jasiawal (27), Dhruv Jurel (38) and Dasun Shanaka (28) made runs for the Royals.

Earlier, Archer did his bit with the bat as well, cracking a 15-ball 32 to lift RR to a par 205 for eight.