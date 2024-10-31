IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced that they have retained talismanic batter Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), top-order batter Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), and uncapped left-arm fast-bowler Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore) ahead of IPL 2025.

“We’re all too aware of the need to establish a strong Indian core to our team going into the 2025 IPL season, and we feel that our retention decisions are a significant step in the right direction. It’s great to continue Virat’s lengthy association with RCB, I’m confident that a new group of players will benefit hugely from his inspirational and infectious energy, and his commitment to high standards,” said Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at RCB.

RCB have chosen not to retain their captain Faf du Plessis, all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Will Jacks, as well as fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. “It’s also great to secure both Rajat and Yash, two excellent players that offer relatively unique skills and abilities. In Yash’s case, as an uncapped player, he also represents outstanding financial value.”

“It’s always sad to release players, given the strength of relationships that are built and the many shared achievements and memories, and I wish all departing players well. As for us, we now commence our auction preparations having retained top Indian talent, whilst also giving ourselves both options and flexibility with our three remaining RTMs, and a healthy available purse. It should be fun!” added Bobat.

Speaking further on retaining Dayal, who’s in India’s T20I team for the upcoming series against South Africa and Patidar, who made his Test debut earlier this year, head coach Andy Flower explained the rationale behind it.

“We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory. His unique ability as a left-arm bowler, capable of swinging the ball in both directions, adds a valuable dimension to our bowling attack—one that is increasingly rare in the auction landscape.”

“Having witnessed Yash's impressive performance last season, we are eager to secure this crucial role and support his continued development as a key player for RCB. Rajat Patidar is a key member of our squad. His exceptional talent and resilience have already made a significant impact on our team, and he truly embodies the spirit of RCB. We are excited to see him continue to develop and shine in the upcoming season."