IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Nov 2024 7:50 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-26 14:20:52  )
     Ishan Kishan

    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad got 15 players in the auction with five players already retained.

    Full list of players in SRH squad

    Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore

    Harshal Patel - Rs 8 crore

    Ishan Kishan - Rs 11.25 crore

    Rahul Chahar - Rs 3.2 crore

    Adam Zampa - Rs 2.4 crore

    Atharva Taide - Rs 30 lakh

    Abhinav Manohar - Rs 3.2 crore

    Simarjeet Singh - Rs 1.5 crore

    Zeeshan Ansari - Rs 40 lakh

    Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 1 crore

    Brydon Carse - Rs 1 crore

    Kamindu Mendis - Rs 75 lakh

    Aniket Verma - Rs 30 lakh

    Eshan Malinga - Rs 1.2 crore

    Sachin Baby - Rs 30 lakh

    Retained players list

    Heinrich Klaasen

    Pat Cummins

    Abhishek Sharma

    Travis Head

    Nitish Kumar Reddy

