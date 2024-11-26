IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players
Sunrisers Hyderabad got 15 players in the auction with five players already retained.
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Full list of players in SRH squad
Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore
Harshal Patel - Rs 8 crore
Ishan Kishan - Rs 11.25 crore
Rahul Chahar - Rs 3.2 crore
Adam Zampa - Rs 2.4 crore
Atharva Taide - Rs 30 lakh
Abhinav Manohar - Rs 3.2 crore
Simarjeet Singh - Rs 1.5 crore
Zeeshan Ansari - Rs 40 lakh
Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 1 crore
Brydon Carse - Rs 1 crore
Kamindu Mendis - Rs 75 lakh
Aniket Verma - Rs 30 lakh
Eshan Malinga - Rs 1.2 crore
Sachin Baby - Rs 30 lakh
Retained players list
Heinrich Klaasen
Pat Cummins
Abhishek Sharma
Travis Head
Nitish Kumar Reddy