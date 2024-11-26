IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got 15 players in the auction with five players already retained.

Full list of players in SRH squad

Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore

Harshal Patel - Rs 8 crore

Ishan Kishan - Rs 11.25 crore

Rahul Chahar - Rs 3.2 crore

Adam Zampa - Rs 2.4 crore

Atharva Taide - Rs 30 lakh

Abhinav Manohar - Rs 3.2 crore

Simarjeet Singh - Rs 1.5 crore

Zeeshan Ansari - Rs 40 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 1 crore

Brydon Carse - Rs 1 crore

Kamindu Mendis - Rs 75 lakh

Aniket Verma - Rs 30 lakh

Eshan Malinga - Rs 1.2 crore

Sachin Baby - Rs 30 lakh

Retained players list

Heinrich Klaasen

Pat Cummins

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Nitish Kumar Reddy